Buffalo gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BUFFALO, MN) Gas prices vary across in the Buffalo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pike's at 500 17Th St S was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.96 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 512 7Th St Ne, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.98.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Pike's 500 17Th St S , Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 3.08

Holiday 804 Central Ave, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Speedway 301 10Th Ave S, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.27 $ 3.19

BP 1219 Mn-25 N, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.22 $ -- $ 3.09

Kwik Trip 1600 Cessna St, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.67 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.