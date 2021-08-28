Save up to $0.10 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Ottawa

(OTTAWA, IL) According to Ottawa gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 1500 Columbus St. Regular there was listed at $3.05 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.15 at Road Ranger at 3041 Il-71, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 1500 Columbus St, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.16

Casey's 400 W Norris Dr, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ 3.75 $ --

Thorntons 203 W Etna Rd, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.13

Shell 1441 Columbus St, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.42 $ 3.92 $ 3.19

Shell 1106 1St Ave, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.42 $ 3.92 $ --

BP 2801 Columbus St, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.42 $ 3.92 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.