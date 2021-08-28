Cancel
Pikeville, KY

Here’s the cheapest gas in Pikeville Saturday

Pikeville News Beat
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRKto_0bfkINkg00

(PIKEVILLE, KY) According to Pikeville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Double Kwik at 548 Bypass Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.58 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Autobahn Service Center at 1082 S Mayo Tr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.59.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.58 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Double Kwik

548 Bypass Rd, Pikeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.58
$--
$--
$3.09

Speedway

151 S Mayo Tr, Pikeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.58
$2.93
$3.18
$3.09

Gas 'N Go

215 Cassidy Blvd, Pikeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.58
$2.88
$3.39
$--

Murphy USA

252 Cassidy Blvd, Pikeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.58
$2.88
$3.18
$--

Marathon

3760 N Mayo Trl, Pikeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.58
$2.88
$3.18
$--

Double Kwik

4652 N Mayo Tr, Pikeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.58
$--
$--
$3.06

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Pikeville, KY
