Here’s the cheapest gas in Pikeville Saturday
(PIKEVILLE, KY) According to Pikeville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Double Kwik at 548 Bypass Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.58 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Autobahn Service Center at 1082 S Mayo Tr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.59.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.58 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.58
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.58
$2.93
$3.18
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.58
$2.88
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.58
$2.88
$3.18
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.58
$2.88
$3.18
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.58
$--
$--
$3.06
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
