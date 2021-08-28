Here’s the cheapest gas in Pikeville Saturday

(PIKEVILLE, KY) According to Pikeville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Double Kwik at 548 Bypass Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.58 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Autobahn Service Center at 1082 S Mayo Tr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.59.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.58 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Double Kwik 548 Bypass Rd, Pikeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Speedway 151 S Mayo Tr, Pikeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.93 $ 3.18 $ 3.09

Gas 'N Go 215 Cassidy Blvd, Pikeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.88 $ 3.39 $ --

Murphy USA 252 Cassidy Blvd, Pikeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ --

Marathon 3760 N Mayo Trl, Pikeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ --

Double Kwik 4652 N Mayo Tr, Pikeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ -- $ -- $ 3.06

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.