Elko gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(ELKO, NV) Depending on where you fill up in Elko, you could be saving up to $0.47 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sinclair at 1750 Silver Eagle Dr. Regular there was listed at $3.72 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.19 at Chevron at 2175 Idaho St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.87.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sinclair 1750 Silver Eagle Dr, Elko

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.72 $ 3.92 $ 4.02 $ 3.82

Maverik 1111 Idaho Street, Elko

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ 3.94 $ 4.14 $ 3.84

Conoco 275 12Th St, Elko

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 4.05 $ 3.85

Conoco 1600 Idaho St, Elko

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 4.05 $ 3.85

Smith's 1740 Mountain City Hwy, Elko

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.78 $ 3.88 $ 4.08 $ 3.88

Maverik 2520 Mt City Hwy, Elko

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.78 $ 3.98 $ 4.18 $ 3.84

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.