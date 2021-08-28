Cancel
Elko, NV

Elko gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Elko Updates
Elko Updates
 7 days ago
(ELKO, NV) Depending on where you fill up in Elko, you could be saving up to $0.47 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sinclair at 1750 Silver Eagle Dr. Regular there was listed at $3.72 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.19 at Chevron at 2175 Idaho St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.87.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sinclair

1750 Silver Eagle Dr, Elko
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.72
$3.92
$4.02
$3.82

Maverik

1111 Idaho Street, Elko
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.74
$3.94
$4.14
$3.84

Conoco

275 12Th St, Elko
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.75
$3.95
$4.05
$3.85

Conoco

1600 Idaho St, Elko
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.75
$3.95
$4.05
$3.85

Smith's

1740 Mountain City Hwy, Elko
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.78
$3.88
$4.08
$3.88

Maverik

2520 Mt City Hwy, Elko
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.78
$3.98
$4.18
$3.84

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Elko Updates

Elko Updates

Elko, NV
ABOUT

With Elko Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

