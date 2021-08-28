Cancel
East Liverpool, OH

East Liverpool gas at $2.84 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

East Liverpool Updates
 7 days ago
(EAST LIVERPOOL, OH) Depending on where you fill up in East Liverpool, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Mainland at 1036 Pennsylvania Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.28 at CITGO at 1320 State St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.02.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Mainland

1036 Pennsylvania Ave, East Liverpool
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.27
$3.29
$--

Marathon

46638 Y & O, East Liverpool
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$--
$--
$--

Smith Oil

3232 St Clair Ave, East Liverpool
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$--

Smith Oil

16292 E Liverpool Rd, East Liverpool
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.33
$3.68
$3.19

Rich

3Rd St, Wellsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.35

Marathon

218 Lisbon St, Wellsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

East Liverpool Updates

East Liverpool, OH
With East Liverpool Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

