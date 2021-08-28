East Liverpool gas at $2.84 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(EAST LIVERPOOL, OH) Depending on where you fill up in East Liverpool, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Mainland at 1036 Pennsylvania Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.28 at CITGO at 1320 State St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.02.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Mainland 1036 Pennsylvania Ave, East Liverpool

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.27 $ 3.29 $ --

Marathon 46638 Y & O, East Liverpool

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Smith Oil 3232 St Clair Ave, East Liverpool

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ --

Smith Oil 16292 E Liverpool Rd, East Liverpool

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.33 $ 3.68 $ 3.19

Rich 3Rd St, Wellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Marathon 218 Lisbon St, Wellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.