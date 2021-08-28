This is the cheapest gas in Brookings right now

(BROOKINGS, SD) According to Brookings gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casey's at 422 E Highway 14. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.36 at Casey's at 53422Nd Ave S, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.07.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's 422 E Highway 14, Volga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 3.05

Casey's 122 W 6Th St, Brookings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Casey's 6208Th St S, Brookings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pump N Pak 1203 Main Ave S, Brookings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gas N Mor 600 6Th St, Brookings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 1005 6Th St, Brookings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.