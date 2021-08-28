Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

IMPD Officers Shoot, Wound Man During Confrontation

By WFYI News
WFYI
 7 days ago
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers shot and wounded a man they said pointed a gun at them Friday night. IMPD said the officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 7700 block of Hackberry Court on the city's south side just before 8:30 p.m. Friday. According to the preliminary investigation, they arrived to find a man firing a handgun. He continued to fire after officers ordered him to drop the weapon, including shots in the direction of the officers. IMPD said the man eventually walked towards the officers with his gun pointed at them and several officers fired their weapons.

Indianapolis, IN
Smart, loyal and committed like the very best of friends, WFYI is a nonprofit organization providing trusted news and quality entertainment for 50 years – educating and engaging the community.

 https://www.wfyi.org/
