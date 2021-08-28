Tullahoma gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(TULLAHOMA, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Tullahoma, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 800 Kings Ln. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Quik Mart at 600 Jackson St S, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tullahoma area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon 800 Kings Ln, Tullahoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedy Sak 8475 Tullahoma Hwy, Estill Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 735 Clement Dr, Tullahoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.15 $ 3.44 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.