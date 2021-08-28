Tullahoma gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(TULLAHOMA, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Tullahoma, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 800 Kings Ln. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Quik Mart at 600 Jackson St S, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tullahoma area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.78 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.15
$3.44
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0