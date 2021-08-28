Cancel
Tullahoma, TN

Tullahoma gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Tullahoma Daily
Tullahoma Daily
 7 days ago
(TULLAHOMA, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Tullahoma, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 800 Kings Ln. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Quik Mart at 600 Jackson St S, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tullahoma area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon

800 Kings Ln, Tullahoma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--

Speedy Sak

8475 Tullahoma Hwy, Estill Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

BP

735 Clement Dr, Tullahoma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.15
$3.44
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Tullahoma Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

