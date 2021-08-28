This is the cheapest gas in Brookhaven right now

(BROOKHAVEN, MS) Gas prices vary across in the Brookhaven area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon.

A One Stop at 1410 Us-51 Ne was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 23 E Lincoln Rd Ne, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Brookhaven area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.73 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

A One Stop 1410 Us-51 Ne, Brookhaven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 956 Brookway Blvd, Brookhaven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ 3.26 $ --

Exxon 1200 Brookway Blvd, Brookhaven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Shell 515 Us-51 S , Brookhaven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 975 Brookway Blvd, Brookhaven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 3.00 $ 3.30 $ 2.89

Exxon 1002 Us-51 S, Brookhaven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.