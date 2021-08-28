Cancel
Brookhaven, MS

This is the cheapest gas in Brookhaven right now

Brookhaven News Beat
 7 days ago
(BROOKHAVEN, MS) Gas prices vary across in the Brookhaven area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon.

A One Stop at 1410 Us-51 Ne was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 23 E Lincoln Rd Ne, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Brookhaven area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.73 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

A One Stop

1410 Us-51 Ne, Brookhaven
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$--

Murphy USA

956 Brookway Blvd, Brookhaven
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$--
$3.26
$--

Exxon

1200 Brookway Blvd, Brookhaven
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$2.89

Shell

515 Us-51 S , Brookhaven
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

975 Brookway Blvd, Brookhaven
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$3.00
$3.30
$2.89

Exxon

1002 Us-51 S, Brookhaven
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Brookhaven News Beat

Brookhaven, MS
ABOUT

With Brookhaven News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

