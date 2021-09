Rutgers will host 30 to 40 football recruits on campus for a game Saturday for the first time in almost two years. The original visitors’ list was scrapped as many players confirmed to make Thursday’s game, which was postponed due to flooding from Hurricane Ida, have their own games Saturday, preventing them from attending. However, the staff worked the phones and found targets who had Saturday off and got them on campus -- none more relevant than Omari Evans, a three-star speedy wide receiver from Texas, who also plays some quarterback for his high school team.