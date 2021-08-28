Where's the cheapest gas in Mechanicsville?

(MECHANICSVILLE, MD) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mechanicsville area offering savings of $0.04 per gallon.

7-Eleven at 29969 Three Notch Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 28270 Three Notch Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.98.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

7-Eleven 29969 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ 3.29

Sunoco 28035 Three Notch Rd , Mechanicsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ --

Oceanic 29233 Three Notch Rd, Mechanicsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.99 $ 3.27

Shell 30295 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.84 $ --

Wawa 30320 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.37 $ 3.50 $ 3.27

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.