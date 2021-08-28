Cancel
Mechanicsville, MD

Where's the cheapest gas in Mechanicsville?

 7 days ago
(MECHANICSVILLE, MD) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mechanicsville area offering savings of $0.04 per gallon.

7-Eleven at 29969 Three Notch Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 28270 Three Notch Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.98.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

7-Eleven

29969 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.35
$3.75
$3.29

Sunoco

28035 Three Notch Rd , Mechanicsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$--

Oceanic

29233 Three Notch Rd, Mechanicsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$3.99
$3.27

Shell

30295 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$3.84
$--

Wawa

30320 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.37
$3.50
$3.27

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

