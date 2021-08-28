Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Romelu Lukaku and UEFA's Player of the Year Jorginho walk into our Liverpool vs Chelsea COMBINED XI while Virgil van Dijk's return from injury makes him a shoo-in... but who gets the nod in goal?

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea and Liverpool gear up to go head-to-head as early title contenders in the Premier League's blockbuster fixture this Saturday. Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel's sides face each other as both teams look to extend their unbeaten starts to the season with three successive wins. Chelsea's Champions League credentials will...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Uefa Champions League#The Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerYardbarker

“Bullies players” – Reece James reacts to Romelu Lukaku’s Chelsea debut

Reece James provided the all important assist for Romelu Lukaku to score on his second Chelsea debut on Sunday, and what a moment that was. Lukaku first joined Chelsea ten years ago but his career at the club failed to take off first time around, much to his disappointment. But here he is, back again and all grown up, ready to prove he is more than good enough to lead this Chelsea front line and be their reliable number 9.
UEFAYardbarker

Report: Jorginho Set to be Elected UEFA Men's Player of the Year

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is set to win another trophy this season as he is to be elected as UEFA Men's Player of the Year, according to reports. The Italian was nominated alongside fellow Blue N'Golo Kante and former Chelsea player Kevin De Bruyne. As per Tutto Mercato Web, Jorginho is...
Premier LeaguePosted by
ClutchPoints

Why Romelu Lukaku’s second Chelsea stint is going to be a huge success

Romelu Lukaku arrived with a bang in his second Chelsea on Sunday against Arsenal in a fantastic showing where he bagged his first goal with the Blues. While the Belgian struggled to find minutes in his first stint with the club from 2011-14, this time around, it’s going to be a much different story. He is a more complete player and that was extremely evident over the weekend.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku story: A script straight out of a film

We have a lot of reasons to curse COVID-19. At the risk of getting too deep, Coronavirus has impacted all of our lives in some form and that cannot be taken for granted. However, it has also provided the perfect storyline for Romelu Lukaku’s long awaited return to Chelsea. The striker could’ve made a poetic return to Stamford Bridge against Crystal Palace, but thanks to lockdown regulations in the UK, his tale has developed into one straight out of a movie script.
UEFAchatsports.com

Jorginho: Chelsea midfielder wins Uefa men's player of the year award

Chelsea F.C., UEFA Champions League, Jorginho, Union of European Football Associations, Italy, Édouard Mendy Zibey, Sandra Paños, Erling Haaland, UEFA Women's Championship. Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho has been named Uefa men's Player of the Year 2020-21. Jorginho, 29, beat Blues team-mate N'Golo Kante and Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne...
Premier LeaguePosted by
ClutchPoints

Thomas Tuchel reacts to Romelu Lukaku’s second Chelsea debut

The second Romelu Lukaku era with Chelsea is now underway. After joining Chelsea on a blockbuster permanent transfer move from Inter Milan earlier this month, Lukaku made his Premier League season debut with the Blues in the team’s away fixture against Arsenal. He was slotted upfront as the Blues’ main center-forward, while German talents Kai Havertz and Mason Mount were tucked in behind him as the team’s attacking midfielders.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Virgil Van Dijk v Romelu Lukaku: Who will come out on top this weekend?

Something has to give when talismanic defender Virgil Van Dijk takes on prolific striker Romelu Lukaku in a genuine heavyweight clash as Liverpool host Chelsea in Saturday evening’s Premier League encounter.Here, we examine whether Van Dijk will be the immovable object, or Lukaku the unstoppable force at Anfield.Game IntelligenceHeight: 6ft 4in; 6ft 3inAge: 30; 28PL apps: 164; 253Total transfer fees: £93m; £294mBoth men boast tactical minds among the finest in the current world game. To limit either to praise around their physical attributes would be to sell both hugely short.Van Dijk’s astute positioning means he bears the ultimate classy defender’s...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'The stress test is on at Anfield': Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea's record signing Romelu Lukaku is relishing the prospect of going up against Virgil van Dijk... as the Blues look to stay consistent to challenge for the title

Thomas Tuchel likes to tackle things head on. Take a question posed on the eve of Chelsea's trip to Liverpool, inviting him to liken his team to a genre of music in the way Jurgen Klopp once described his style as heavy metal football. Something from his own record collection,...
Premier Leaguewashingtonnewsday.com

Virgil van Dijk and the true cost of Liverpool’s injury nightmare last season, which totaled £22 million.

Virgil van Dijk and the true cost of Liverpool’s injury nightmare last season, which totaled £22 million. Last season, Liverpool were unable to successfully defend their Premier League title, but a season that had looked to fall so poorly that they may miss out on European football altogether ended with them booking a Champions League spot by virtue of finishing third.
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

Chelsea, Liverpool Combined XI: 4-2-4 only has three Liverpool players

The 2021-22 Premier League season has started in the best possible way for both Chelsea and Liverpool. Chelsea has played their two London rivals clubs in Crystal Palace and Arsenal. The West London side came on top in both these games and was the dominant team by winning 3-0 against Crystal Palace and 2-0 against Arsenal. Liverpool has also started perfectly just like Chelsea by winning both their games against Norwich City and Burnley, 3-0 and 2-0 respectively. The majority of the football fans rightly expect both Chelsea and Liverpool to be the closest competition to Manchester City’s Premier League title.

Comments / 0

Community Policy