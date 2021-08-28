Blythe gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.50 per gallon

(BLYTHE, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Blythe, you could be saving up to $1.50 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Flying J at I-10 Exit 1. Regular there was listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.69 at Chevron at 321 S Lovekin Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.88.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Flying J I-10 Exit 1, Ehrenberg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.64 $ 3.93 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.64 $ 3.93 $ 3.51

Arizona Travel Plaza 14283 I-10 Frontage Rd, Ehrenberg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.55 $ 3.79 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.