Forza Horizon 5 Xbox controller pre-orders are live now, letting you lock in your very own ultra-colorful special edition accessory. US controller hunters can head to the official Xbox site to put in a pre-order now, with the controllers set to arrive on November 9, 2021 (the same day as Forza Horizon 5). Here are the links and prices broken down by region – it's more than you'd pay for a standard controller, but it does come with some extra in-game goodies to make up for the style premium.