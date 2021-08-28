Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aberdeen, WA

Save $0.40 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Aberdeen

Posted by 
Aberdeen Updates
Aberdeen Updates
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27xFT2_0bfkI44800

(ABERDEEN, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Aberdeen area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon.

Q-Mart II at 619 E Market St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 4601 Olympic Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Q-Mart II

619 E Market St, Aberdeen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.69

ARCO

705 W Heron St, Aberdeen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$--
$--
$3.63
card
card$3.75
$--
$--
$3.69

Safeway

221 W Heron St, Aberdeen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.71
$3.81
$4.01
$3.65

7-Eleven

904 E Market St, Aberdeen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$4.05
$4.25
$--

7-Eleven

411 S Boone St, Aberdeen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$4.05
$4.25
$3.85

7-Eleven

201 Lincoln St, Hoquiam
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$4.05
$4.25
$3.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Aberdeen Updates

Aberdeen Updates

Aberdeen, WA
125
Followers
334
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Aberdeen Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aberdeen, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
Aberdeen, WA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Wa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy