Save $0.40 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Aberdeen
(ABERDEEN, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Aberdeen area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon.
Q-Mart II at 619 E Market St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 4601 Olympic Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.89 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.69
$--
$--
$3.63
|card
card$3.75
$--
$--
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.71
$3.81
$4.01
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$4.05
$4.25
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$4.05
$4.25
$3.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$4.05
$4.25
$3.85
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0