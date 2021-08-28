Save up to $0.05 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Alexandria

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) Gas prices vary across in the Alexandria area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Holiday at 320 3Rd Ave E was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pilot at 3181 Evergreen Ln Sw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Holiday 320 3Rd Ave E , Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Woody's Car Wash and Gas 1223 Broadway St, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 1424 Broadway St, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Casey's 7163Rd Ave E, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 3.19

Sinclair 1109 3Rd Ave E, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 1705 Broadway St, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.