Technology

Digital Banking Platform Revolut Introduces New Features in August to Enhance UX

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust is drawing to a close and cooler days might be on their way, however, that “never stops the wheels turning” at digital bank Revolut. As usual, they’ve been working to bring clients the “best possible” experience, and they’ve got some “real fireworks” for customers, the bank writes in a blog post. From easier or more intuitive app navigation to a new salary advance product, there’s got to be “something to catch your eye,” the Revolut team writes.

#Currency#Digital Bank Revolut#Fintech#Metal Lavender#Google Pay
SoftwareVentureBeat

Work management platform Trello introduces no-code automation features

Trello, the web-based, Kanban-style list-making app backed by tech giant Atlassian, today launched Standard, a new tier of Trello specifically tailored for small and medium-sized teams. Alongside Standard, the company lifted Trello’s legacy limit of one integration or add-on per free board and worked to increase no-code automation accessibility with new workflow features for all users.
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

MeetingPlay Introduces Enhanced Mobile Event App

Newly augmented app enables planners to streamline events, further engage attendees and provide greater value to vendors. Alongside the tremendous movement in the world of event planning, MeetingPlay, a pioneer in creating innovative technology solutions for events, is announcing today the launch of their advanced mobile app. Ideal for in-person, virtual and hybrid events, mobile conference apps provide the versatility and effectiveness needed for a successful event. MeetingPlay’s fully customizable app supports event organizers by using mobile technology to create intuitive, engaging and information-rich solutions to overcome even the toughest planning challenges.
Small BusinessZDNet

Trello adds new free features, introduces new tier for small businesses

Trello, the Atlassian-owned project management and collaboration tool, announced on Tuesday that it's offering more capabilities for free and introducing a new tier for small businesses. The expansion comes as Trello marches towards its goal of reaching 100 million users and serving as the "command center" for all of your productivity tools.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Reflect Systems Debuts Summer ‘21 Release with New Features, Product Enhancements & Programmatic Advertising Integration

Launched in January of 2021, Reflect Xperience is a reimagined way to access and use ReflectView, Reflect’s premiere platform for enterprise-class digital signage. Reflect Systems, a leader in digital signage solutions, announced a new partner integration along with a host of new features to help businesses better develop and manage their digital signage strategies and drive creation of fresh and engaging content.
BusinessThrive Global

Mrudul Shah of Technostacks Infotech: “A digital funding platform that brings entrepreneurs closer to microfinancing banking institutions”

We have collaborated and assisted in designing and building IoT products. These devices allow consumers to sanitize everyday items, including electronic ones, thus keeping them safe, especially during the pandemic. The logistics solution created by us allows efficient tracking of shipment deliveries through the last mile. A digital funding platform that brings entrepreneurs closer to microfinancing banking institutions.
Technologymartechseries.com

Digital Air Strike Featured on the CDK Global Fortellis Automotive Exchange Platform

Digital Air Strike’s Patented Response Logix Lead Response Consumer Engagement Technology Featured for Its Integrations, Vehicle Offers, and Quoting Capabilities. Digital Air Strike, the leading consumer engagement technology company, announced today it has joined the Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange as a new contributor on the platform. Fortellis is the world’s first open, agnostic platform for developing and marketing API-based automotive solutions. Digital Air Strike’s integration on the Fortellis platform allows for a more user-friendly back-end experience, ultimately providing a more seamless experience for dealers. Clients can provide qualified lead responses and rapidly reactivate prospects with pricing, payment, and deal detail, along with customer-desired information critical to converting a shopper to a buyer. The platform increases Digital Air Strike’s automotive partner integrations to 149.
Technologyatchisonglobenow.com

Heart Announces New Digital Platforms

The Heart of America Athletic Conference is excited to announce additional digital platforms to follow all 14 Heart institutions in the upcoming 2021-22 seasons. The conference created its new YouTube channel this month and features all 52 interviews from Heart head coaches from around the conference from the Heart Football, Men’s and Women’s Soccer and Women’s Volleyball Media Days.
Retailtheedgemarkets.com

Growing Demand for Digital Banking Solutions in The New Normal

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, digitalisation became imperative in all aspects. As businesses speed up the adoption of digital technologies, customer experiences are being constantly redefined. More than 75% of businesses in Malaysia are already using at least one financial technology (fintech) related product or service since 2020, found CPA...
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

Zopa Adds Broadbrand Switching Service to Boost Value for Users

Digital bank Zopa has added a broadband switching service to its marketplace in a move designed to create more value for its users. Zopa said this is the latest feature delivered in partnership with Decision Tech. Previously, Zopa added an energy switching feature. Zopa wants to create an ecosystem that helps its users do better with their money. The company estimates the internet switching service could save users up to £276 on average. The feature is free to use via the Zopa banking app.
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

Gala Technology and FreedomPay Partner on Payments

And Freedom Pay have partnered on a payment solution, according to a note from the company. Gala offers a “cardholder not present” solution called SOTPay that allows secure remote transactions. FreedomPay offers a client experience platform that enables end-to-end consumer experiences by delivering dynamic offers, a customized check-out across all channels, and analytics through business intelligence.
Personal Financecrowdfundinsider.com

Astra Teams Up with Fintech Plaid to Enable Financial Tech Firms to Embed Automated Bank Transfers

Has announced a new partnership with Plaid in order to enable Fintech companies to embed automated bank transfers. The Astra team noted that they’re pleased to be working with Plaid, a data network powering the digital financial ecosystem, in order to offer an integrated solution for developers “to easily enable programmatic money movement for their customers.”
Personal Financethepaypers.com

Intergiro expands its finance solutions with Currencycloud

Sweden-based Banking-as-a-Solution (BaaS) provider Intergiro has partnered with UK-based payments company Currencycloud to integrate Currencycloud Spark into its portfolio of API solutions. The integration will enable Intergiro to provide their end-users with multi-currency accounts capable of holding as many as 35 currencies, a wide range of local and international payment...

