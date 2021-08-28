Digital Banking Platform Revolut Introduces New Features in August to Enhance UX

Digital bank Zopa has added a broadband switching service to its marketplace in a move designed to create more value for its users. Zopa said this is the latest feature delivered in partnership with Decision Tech. Previously, Zopa added an energy switching feature. Zopa wants to create an ecosystem that helps its users do better with their money. The company estimates the internet switching service could save users up to £276 on average. The feature is free to use via the Zopa banking app.