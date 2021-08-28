Where's the cheapest gas in Sheridan?

(SHERIDAN, WY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Sheridan area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

Holiday at 812 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.17 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Holiday at 812 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.17.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.17.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Holiday 812 N Main St, Sheridan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.77 $ 3.27

Holiday 936 E Brundage Ln, Sheridan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.40 $ 3.77 $ 3.27

Maverik 1242 E Bundage Lane, Sheridan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ 3.57 $ 3.27 card card $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ 3.57 $ 3.27

Common Cents 3601 N Main St, Sheridan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.