Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens, TX

Save $0.11 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Athens

Posted by 
Athens Journal
Athens Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UMyVT_0bfkHx3H00

(ATHENS, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Athens area offering savings of $0.11 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1401 E Tyler St. Regular there was listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.95 at Exxon at 400 S Palestine St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

1401 E Tyler St, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--

CEFCO

601 S Prairieville St, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$--

Valero

805 E Corsicana St, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$--
$--

Shell

1117 E Tyler St, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.45
$3.59
$2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Athens Journal

Athens Journal

Athens, TX
147
Followers
385
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Athens Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Athens, TX
City
Tyler, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murphy Usa#Exxon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy