Save $0.11 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Athens

(ATHENS, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Athens area offering savings of $0.11 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1401 E Tyler St. Regular there was listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.95 at Exxon at 400 S Palestine St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1401 E Tyler St, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

CEFCO 601 S Prairieville St, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 805 E Corsicana St, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ -- $ --

Shell 1117 E Tyler St, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.45 $ 3.59 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.