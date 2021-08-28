Cancel
West Plains, MO

Here’s the cheapest gas in West Plains Saturday

West Plains News Beat
 7 days ago
(WEST PLAINS, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the West Plains area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Phillips 66 at 3675 Us-63 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 403 W Broadway St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.83.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Phillips 66

3675 Us-63, West Plains
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.95

Conoco

502 Porter Wagoner Blvd, West Plains
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.91

Cenex

1818 Porter Wagoner Blvd, West Plains
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.95

Conoco

2944 Porter Wagoner Blvd, West Plains
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

West Plains News Beat

With West Plains News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

