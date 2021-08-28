Here’s the cheapest gas in West Plains Saturday

(WEST PLAINS, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the West Plains area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Phillips 66 at 3675 Us-63 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 403 W Broadway St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.83.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Phillips 66 3675 Us-63, West Plains

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.95

Conoco 502 Porter Wagoner Blvd, West Plains

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.91

Cenex 1818 Porter Wagoner Blvd, West Plains

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Conoco 2944 Porter Wagoner Blvd, West Plains

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.