Save up to $0.10 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Hillsborough

(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) Gas prices vary across in the Hillsborough area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon.

Circle K at 1204 Us-70 E was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 381 S Churton St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K 1204 Us-70 E, Hillsborough

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.23 $ 3.59 $ --

Shell 1414 Us-70 E, Hillsborough

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ 3.09

Exxon 225 Mt Willing Rd, Efland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.