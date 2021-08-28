Campbellsville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.03 per gallon

(CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY) According to Campbellsville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 625 Campbellsville Bypass. Regular there was listed at $2.6 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.63 at BP at 505 E Broadway St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.61 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 625 Campbellsville Bypass, Campbellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.60 $ 2.85 $ -- $ --

Shell 725 E Broadway, Campbellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 3.09

Marathon 202 S Columbia Ave, Campbellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 813 Saloma Rd, Campbellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 250 Campbellsville Bypass, Campbellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 3.09

Marathon 1581 E Broadway St, Campbellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.