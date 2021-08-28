Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berea, KY

Where's the cheapest gas in Berea?

Posted by 
Berea News Flash
Berea News Flash
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mrPgL_0bfkHnTF00

(BEREA, KY) Gas prices vary across in the Berea area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon.

Circle K at 707 Chestnut was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Circle K at 300 Richmond Rd Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K

707 Chestnut, Berea
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.19

Minit Mart

100 Prince Royal Dr, Berea
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

BP

100 Mckinney Dr, Berea
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.34
$3.74
$--

Speedway

101 Prince Royal Dr, Berea
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.49
$3.19

Marathon

518 E Glades Rd, Berea
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Shell

100 Peggy Flats Rd, Berea
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Berea News Flash

Berea News Flash

Berea, KY
168
Followers
413
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Berea News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Traffic
City
Berea, KY
City
Richmond, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Circle K
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy