Where's the cheapest gas in Berea?

(BEREA, KY) Gas prices vary across in the Berea area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon.

Circle K at 707 Chestnut was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Circle K at 300 Richmond Rd Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 707 Chestnut, Berea

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Minit Mart 100 Prince Royal Dr, Berea

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 100 Mckinney Dr, Berea

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.74 $ --

Speedway 101 Prince Royal Dr, Berea

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Marathon 518 E Glades Rd, Berea

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 100 Peggy Flats Rd, Berea

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.