Fallon, NV

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Fallon

Posted by 
Fallon News Watch
Fallon News Watch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DGnoc_0bfkHfPR00

(FALLON, NV) Depending on where you fill up in Fallon, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speedway at 1000 W Williams Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.62 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 615 E Williams Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.75.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fallon area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.66 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway

1000 W Williams Ave, Fallon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.62
$3.75
$3.85
$3.73
card
card$3.65
$3.75
$3.82
$3.73

Skips Mini Market

4945 Reno Hwy , Fallon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.62
$--
$--
$3.71

NEX

4755 Pasture Rd, Fallon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.62
$3.82
$4.02
$--

Golden Gate

1755 W Williams Ave, Fallon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.63
$--
$--
$3.75
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.75

Maverik

850 West Williams Avenue, Fallon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$3.85
$4.05
$3.72

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Fallon News Watch

Fallon News Watch

Fallon, NV
