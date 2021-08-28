Gas savings: The cheapest station in Fallon
(FALLON, NV) Depending on where you fill up in Fallon, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speedway at 1000 W Williams Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.62 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 615 E Williams Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.75.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fallon area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.66 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.62
$3.75
$3.85
$3.73
|card
card$3.65
$3.75
$3.82
$3.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.62
$--
$--
$3.71
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.62
$3.82
$4.02
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.63
$--
$--
$3.75
|card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$3.85
$4.05
$3.72
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
