Gas savings: The cheapest station in Fallon

(FALLON, NV) Depending on where you fill up in Fallon, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speedway at 1000 W Williams Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.62 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 615 E Williams Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.75.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fallon area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.66 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway 1000 W Williams Ave, Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.62 $ 3.75 $ 3.85 $ 3.73 card card $ 3.65 $ 3.75 $ 3.82 $ 3.73

Skips Mini Market 4945 Reno Hwy , Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.62 $ -- $ -- $ 3.71

NEX 4755 Pasture Rd, Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.62 $ 3.82 $ 4.02 $ --

Golden Gate 1755 W Williams Ave, Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.63 $ -- $ -- $ 3.75 card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.75

Maverik 850 West Williams Avenue, Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 3.72

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.