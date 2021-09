The Champions League draw can be gentle or cruel but there is no hiding from the fact that eventually you will have to face seriously tough competition. In Liverpool’s case, they were handed a reunion with La Liga-winners Atletico Madrid, who knocked out the Reds in 2020; AC Milan, who have yet to meet the club in the group stages; and FC Porto, who Jurgen Klopp’s men trounced on aggregate on their way to winning the trophy.