Batesville gas at $2.83 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(BATESVILLE, AR) Depending on where you fill up in Batesville, you could be saving up to $0.56 per gallon on gas.

Harps at 1740 Batesville Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kent's Firestone Service at 1316 E Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Batesville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Harps 1740 Batesville Blvd, Batesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.15 $ 3.47 $ 3.16

Conoco 1350 Myers St , Batesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 3162 Harrison St, Batesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.26 $ 3.41 $ 3.16

Casey's 1701 Harrison St, Batesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.44 $ 3.19

CITGO 1509 S Saint Louis St , Batesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.29

Phillips 66 50 Batesville Blvd, Batesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.