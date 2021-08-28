Batesville gas at $2.83 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(BATESVILLE, AR) Depending on where you fill up in Batesville, you could be saving up to $0.56 per gallon on gas.
Harps at 1740 Batesville Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kent's Firestone Service at 1316 E Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Batesville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.15
$3.47
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.26
$3.41
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.44
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.49
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.49
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0