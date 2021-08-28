Cancel
Batesville, AR

Batesville gas at $2.83 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Batesville Updates
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mrl4V_0bfkHbsX00

(BATESVILLE, AR) Depending on where you fill up in Batesville, you could be saving up to $0.56 per gallon on gas.

Harps at 1740 Batesville Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kent's Firestone Service at 1316 E Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Batesville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Harps

1740 Batesville Blvd, Batesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.15
$3.47
$3.16

Conoco

1350 Myers St , Batesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

Murphy USA

3162 Harrison St, Batesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.26
$3.41
$3.16

Casey's

1701 Harrison St, Batesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.44
$3.19

CITGO

1509 S Saint Louis St , Batesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.49
$3.29

Phillips 66

50 Batesville Blvd, Batesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.49
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Batesville Updates

Batesville Updates

Batesville, AR
ABOUT

With Batesville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

