Gas savings: The cheapest station in Watertown

(WATERTOWN, SD) Gas prices vary across in the Watertown area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Clark at 103 5Th St Ne was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.04 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 220 10Th St Sw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.04 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Clark 103 5Th St Ne, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ -- $ --

Casey's 1854Th St Ne, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.07

Cenex 152 4Th St Ne, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ 3.07

Sinclair 609 5Th St Se, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ -- $ --

Sinclair 504 9Th Ave Se, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ --

Casey's 40510Th St Sw, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.