Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watertown, SD

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Watertown

Posted by 
Watertown News Watch
Watertown News Watch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1csshi_0bfkHazo00

(WATERTOWN, SD) Gas prices vary across in the Watertown area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Clark at 103 5Th St Ne was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.04 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 220 10Th St Sw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.04 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Clark

103 5Th St Ne, Watertown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.44
$--
$--

Casey's

1854Th St Ne, Watertown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$3.59
$3.07

Cenex

152 4Th St Ne, Watertown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.44
$3.64
$3.07

Sinclair

609 5Th St Se, Watertown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.44
$--
$--

Sinclair

504 9Th Ave Se, Watertown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.44
$3.64
$--

Casey's

40510Th St Sw, Watertown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Watertown News Watch

Watertown News Watch

Watertown, SD
72
Followers
394
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Watertown News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clark, SD
Watertown, SD
Traffic
City
Watertown, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Clark#St Ne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy