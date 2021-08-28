Here’s the cheapest gas in Deridder Saturday

(DERIDDER, LA) Gas prices vary across in the Deridder area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 3111 Us-190 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 18527 Johnny B Hall Meml Hwy Rosepine La, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.79.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Valero 3111 Us-190, DeRidder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ 2.76

Murphy USA 1123 N Pine St, DeRidder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.86

Chevron 717 E 1St St, DeRidder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.35 $ --

Texaco 1001 E 1St St, DeRidder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Shell 2217 Us-171, DeRidder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.15 $ 3.34 $ -- card card $ 2.80 $ 3.15 $ 3.34 $ --

Circle K 1004 E 1St St, DeRidder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.