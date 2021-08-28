Cancel
Deridder, LA

Here’s the cheapest gas in Deridder Saturday

Deridder Journal
Deridder Journal
 7 days ago
(DERIDDER, LA) Gas prices vary across in the Deridder area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 3111 Us-190 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 18527 Johnny B Hall Meml Hwy Rosepine La, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.79.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Valero

3111 Us-190, DeRidder
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$2.76

Murphy USA

1123 N Pine St, DeRidder
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.09
$3.39
$2.86

Chevron

717 E 1St St, DeRidder
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$3.35
$--

Texaco

1001 E 1St St, DeRidder
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.89

Shell

2217 Us-171, DeRidder
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.75
$3.15
$3.34
$--
card
card$2.80
$3.15
$3.34
$--

Circle K

1004 E 1St St, DeRidder
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.12
$3.42
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

