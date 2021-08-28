Cancel
Oxford, NC

Oxford gas at $2.87 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Oxford Journal
Oxford Journal
 7 days ago
(OXFORD, NC) Gas prices vary across in the Oxford area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Four Corners Food Mart at 1104 Goshen St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to TM Foodmart at 204 Broad St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.95.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Four Corners Food Mart

1104 Goshen St, Oxford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.09
$3.29
$--

Murphy Express

1017 Lewis St, NorthCarolina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$3.20
$3.45
$3.13

Exxon

1101 Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Oxford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.49
$3.65
$3.12

CITGO

4111 Us-158, Oxford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.42
$3.75
$--

Speedway

821 Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Oxford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$3.14

Valero

904 Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Oxford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

