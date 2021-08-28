Gas savings: The cheapest station in Palmer

(PALMER, AK) Depending on where you fill up in Palmer, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valley Country Store at 4715 N Truck Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.49 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.65 at Chevron at 439 W Evergreen Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.56 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Valley Country Store 4715 N Truck Rd, Palmer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 3.24

Shell 8151 E Palmer-Wasilla Hwy, Palmer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 175 W Arctic Ave, Palmer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.54 $ 3.74 $ 3.94 $ 3.24

Carrs 664 W Evergreen, Palmer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ 3.68 $ 3.85 $ 3.24

Fred Meyer 170 W Arctic Ave, Palmer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ 3.67 $ 3.79 $ 3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.