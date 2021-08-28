Save $0.22 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Athens

(ATHENS, TN) According to Athens gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.

Gas 'N Go at 14 S White St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 703 S White St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Athens area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Gas 'N Go 14 S White St, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 529 John J Duncan Pkwy, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.12 $ 3.52 $ --

Clearwater Market & Deli 1152 Cr-172, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.