Save $0.22 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Athens
(ATHENS, TN) According to Athens gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.
Gas 'N Go at 14 S White St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 703 S White St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Athens area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.76 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.57
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.12
$3.52
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.97
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
