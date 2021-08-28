Keene gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.18 per gallon

(KEENE, NH) Depending on where you fill up in Keene, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Getty at Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 510 Washington St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.96.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Getty Main St, Marlborough

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 189 W Swanzey Rd, Swanzey

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.94 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.14

CITGO 465 West St, Keene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.98 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.14

CITGO 501 Main St, Keene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.33 $ 3.53 $ 3.14

CITGO 37 Monadnock Hwy, Swanzey

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.14 card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Irving 650 Park Ave, Keene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.