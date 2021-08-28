Cancel
Keene, NH

Keene gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.18 per gallon

Posted by 
 7 days ago
(KEENE, NH) Depending on where you fill up in Keene, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Getty at Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 510 Washington St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.96.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Getty

Main St, Marlborough
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

189 W Swanzey Rd, Swanzey
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.24
$3.44
$3.09
card
card$2.94
$3.29
$3.49
$3.14

CITGO

465 West St, Keene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.93
$3.24
$3.54
$3.09
card
card$2.98
$3.29
$3.59
$3.14

CITGO

501 Main St, Keene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.33
$3.53
$3.14

CITGO

37 Monadnock Hwy, Swanzey
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.14
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.14

Irving

650 Park Ave, Keene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Keene, NH
ABOUT

With Keene Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

