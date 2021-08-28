Here’s the cheapest gas in Greenwood Saturday

(GREENWOOD, MS) According to Greenwood gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Delta Express at 212 Ms-7 S. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Shell at 109 W Claiborne, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Delta Express 212 Ms-7 S, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Scott Petroleum 412 Ms-7 N, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ --

The Landing 2218 Us-82, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Murphy USA 505 Viola B Sanders Dr, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.08

Triple Stop 2500 Ms-430 S, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.