Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenwood, MS

Here’s the cheapest gas in Greenwood Saturday

Posted by 
Greenwood News Beat
Greenwood News Beat
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kK3V4_0bfkHR0900

(GREENWOOD, MS) According to Greenwood gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Delta Express at 212 Ms-7 S. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Shell at 109 W Claiborne, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Delta Express

212 Ms-7 S, Greenwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Scott Petroleum

412 Ms-7 N, Greenwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$--

The Landing

2218 Us-82, Greenwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.14
$3.39
$3.09

Murphy USA

505 Viola B Sanders Dr, Greenwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$3.08

Triple Stop

2500 Ms-430 S, Greenwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Greenwood News Beat

Greenwood News Beat

Greenwood, MS
232
Followers
398
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greenwood News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
City
Greenwood, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Delta Express#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy