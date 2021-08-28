Cancel
Brownwood, TX

Brownwood gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.23 per gallon

Brownwood Dispatch
Brownwood Dispatch
 7 days ago
(BROWNWOOD, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Brownwood, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Alon at 513 E Commerce St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.86 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 1300 Early Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Alon

513 E Commerce St, Brownwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$2.96

Murphy USA

403 W Commerce St, Brownwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$2.95

Alon

3480 Us-377 S, Brownwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$--
$2.99

Sunoco

3801 Us-377 S, Brownwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

United Express

302 E Commerce St, Brownwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.96

Gulf

915 Early Blvd, Early
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.39
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Brownwood Dispatch

Brownwood Dispatch

Brownwood, TX
ABOUT

With Brownwood Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

