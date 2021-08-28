Brownwood gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.23 per gallon

(BROWNWOOD, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Brownwood, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Alon at 513 E Commerce St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.86 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 1300 Early Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Alon 513 E Commerce St, Brownwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ 2.96

Murphy USA 403 W Commerce St, Brownwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Alon 3480 Us-377 S, Brownwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 2.99

Sunoco 3801 Us-377 S, Brownwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

United Express 302 E Commerce St, Brownwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.96

Gulf 915 Early Blvd, Early

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.