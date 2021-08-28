Brownwood gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.23 per gallon
(BROWNWOOD, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Brownwood, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Alon at 513 E Commerce St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.86 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 1300 Early Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.93 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.39
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
