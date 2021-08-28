Cancel
Gainesville, TX

Here’s the cheapest gas in Gainesville Saturday

Gainesville News Beat
 7 days ago
(GAINESVILLE, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Gainesville, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 1525 N Grand Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 519 W California St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.74.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

1525 N Grand Ave, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.92
$3.17
$2.74

Valero

903 Summit Ave, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.60
$2.85
$3.21
$2.70

Exxon

1085 E California St, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$--
$--
$--

Valero

1708 E Us-82, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$2.90
$3.15
$2.75

Chevron

1802 E Us-82, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$--
$--
$--

QuikTrip

926 W Us-82, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$2.88
$3.13
$2.74

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

