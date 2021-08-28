This is the cheapest gas in Vernal right now

(VERNAL, UT) According to Vernal gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Maverik at 951 W. Hwy 40 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.52 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 7-Eleven at 501 E Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.83.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.71.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik 951 W. Hwy 40, Vernal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.52 $ 3.72 $ 3.92 $ 3.60

Walmart 1851 W Us-40, Vernal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.54 $ 3.69 $ 3.84 $ 3.59

Chevron 722 W Main St, Vernal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.57 $ 3.77 $ 3.79 $ 3.65

Smith's 1080 W Us-40, Vernal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ 3.79 $ 3.94 $ 3.64

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.