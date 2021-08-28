Here’s the cheapest gas in Troy Saturday

(TROY, AL) Gas prices vary across in the Troy area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 1418 Us-231 S was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 1250 Us-231 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.80.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1418 Us-231 S, Troy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.10

CITGO 1647 Us-231, Troy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ --

Liberty 12167 Us-231, Troy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 3.09

Circle K 101 Us-231 N, Troy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ 3.12

CITGO 701 N 3 Notch St, Troy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon Us-231 N, Troy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.