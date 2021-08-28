Where's the cheapest gas in Marshfield?

(MARSHFIELD, WI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Marshfield area offering savings of $0.02 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Kwik Trip at 101 N Central Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.85 at Draxler's Service Center at 11079 Cr-T, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Kwik Trip 101 N Central Ave, Marshfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ 3.53 $ 2.93

Weiler 600 N Central Ave, Marshfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 2.93

BP 539 S Central Ave, Marshfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ --

Bread & Butter Shop 1000 N Central Ave, Marshfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ -- $ 2.92

BP 1502 S Central Ave, Marshfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.38 $ 2.92

Bread & Butter Shop 1727 N Central Ave, Marshfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ -- $ 2.92

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.