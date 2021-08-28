This is the cheapest gas in Abingdon right now

(ABINGDON, VA) According to Abingdon gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart at 16032 Fifteen Mile Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.14 at Exxon at 604 Cummings St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Abingdon area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart 16032 Fifteen Mile Blvd, Abingdon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.19 $ 3.22 $ 2.85

Kroger 480 Cummings St, Abingdon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 2.87

Gas 'N Go 789 E Main St, Abingdon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ --

Marathon 27244 Lee Hwy, Abingdon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ -- $ 2.88

Marathon 1151 Cummings St, Abingdon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.23 $ 3.63 $ 2.87

Valero 16085 Porterfield Hwy, Abingdon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.22 $ 3.58 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.