This is the cheapest gas in Abingdon right now
(ABINGDON, VA) According to Abingdon gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart at 16032 Fifteen Mile Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.14 at Exxon at 604 Cummings St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Abingdon area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.19
$3.22
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.05
$3.25
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.18
$--
$2.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.23
$3.63
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.22
$3.58
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
