Abingdon, VA

This is the cheapest gas in Abingdon right now

Abingdon News Alert
 7 days ago
(ABINGDON, VA) According to Abingdon gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart at 16032 Fifteen Mile Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.14 at Exxon at 604 Cummings St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Abingdon area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart

16032 Fifteen Mile Blvd, Abingdon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.19
$3.22
$2.85

Kroger

480 Cummings St, Abingdon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.87

Gas 'N Go

789 E Main St, Abingdon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.05
$3.25
$--

Marathon

27244 Lee Hwy, Abingdon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.18
$--
$2.88

Marathon

1151 Cummings St, Abingdon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.23
$3.63
$2.87

Valero

16085 Porterfield Hwy, Abingdon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.22
$3.58
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Abingdon News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

