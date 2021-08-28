Here’s the cheapest gas in Lucedale Saturday

(LUCEDALE, MS) According to Lucedale gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 11216 Ms-63 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 12250 Us-98, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 11216 Ms-63, Lucedale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.24 $ 2.88

Marathon 12117 Old Ms-63 S, Lucedale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 12121 Old Ms-63 S, Lucedale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.