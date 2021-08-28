Cancel
Lucedale, MS

Here’s the cheapest gas in Lucedale Saturday

Lucedale News Alert
 7 days ago
(LUCEDALE, MS) According to Lucedale gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 11216 Ms-63 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 12250 Us-98, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

11216 Ms-63, Lucedale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$3.24
$2.88

Marathon

12117 Old Ms-63 S, Lucedale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

12121 Old Ms-63 S, Lucedale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lucedale, MS
With Lucedale News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

