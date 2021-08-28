Here’s the cheapest gas in Lucedale Saturday
(LUCEDALE, MS) According to Lucedale gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 11216 Ms-63 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 12250 Us-98, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$3.24
$2.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
