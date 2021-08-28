Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madisonville, KY

Save up to $0.22 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Madisonville

Posted by 
Madisonville Digest
Madisonville Digest
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHubc_0bfkGykx00

(MADISONVILLE, KY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Madisonville area offering savings of $0.22 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Stop N Go at 422 E Center St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Ideal Market at 1150 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.91.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Madisonville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Stop N Go

422 E Center St, Madisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

600 W Noel Ave, Madisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Angel Food Mart

2425 S Main St, Madisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Ideal Market

7050 Hanson Rd, Hanson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

BP

766 E Center St, Madisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$3.09

Kroger

540 Island Ford Rd, Madisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.49
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Madisonville Digest

Madisonville Digest

Madisonville, KY
255
Followers
422
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

With Madisonville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madisonville, KY
Madisonville, KY
Traffic
Local
Kentucky Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Stop N Go#Ideal Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy