Save up to $0.22 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Madisonville

(MADISONVILLE, KY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Madisonville area offering savings of $0.22 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Stop N Go at 422 E Center St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Ideal Market at 1150 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.91.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Madisonville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Stop N Go 422 E Center St, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 600 W Noel Ave, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Angel Food Mart 2425 S Main St, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Ideal Market 7050 Hanson Rd, Hanson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 766 E Center St, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Kroger 540 Island Ford Rd, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.49 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.