Sequim gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(SEQUIM, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Sequim area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon.

Costco at 955 W Washington St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 23 Hooker Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.88.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 955 W Washington St, Sequim

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.99 $ --

ARCO 51 Carlsborg Rd, Sequim

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.65 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 3.71 $ 3.91 $ 4.11 $ 3.65

Safeway 680 W Washington St, Sequim

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ 4.04 $ 4.12 $ 3.69

QFC 990 E Washington St, Sequim

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ 4.04 $ 4.14 $ 3.69

Shell 194 W Washington St, Sequim

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 3.95 $ 4.05 $ 3.95

Mobil 33 Taylor Cutoff Rd, Sequim

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.