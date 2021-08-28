Cancel
Sequim, WA

Sequim gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Sequim News Alert
Sequim News Alert
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DlOuP_0bfkGsSb00

(SEQUIM, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Sequim area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon.

Costco at 955 W Washington St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 23 Hooker Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.88.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

955 W Washington St, Sequim
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$3.99
$--

ARCO

51 Carlsborg Rd, Sequim
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.65
$--
$--
$3.59
card
card$3.71
$3.91
$4.11
$3.65

Safeway

680 W Washington St, Sequim
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.74
$4.04
$4.12
$3.69

QFC

990 E Washington St, Sequim
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.74
$4.04
$4.14
$3.69

Shell

194 W Washington St, Sequim
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$3.95
$4.05
$3.95

Mobil

33 Taylor Cutoff Rd, Sequim
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$--
$--
$3.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Sequim News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

#Gas Prices#Price Comparison#Chevron#Wa
