Picayune, MS

Where's the cheapest gas in Picayune?

Picayune News Alert
Picayune News Alert
 7 days ago
(PICAYUNE, MS) According to Picayune gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 1009 Memorial Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Shell at 2011 Us-11, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.81.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Valero

1009 Memorial Blvd, Picayune
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$--

Shell

1100 Memorial Blvd, Picayune
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$--

Exxon

1111 Memorial Blvd, Picayune
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$--

Murphy USA

233 Frontage Rd, Picayune
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

RaceTrac

2100 Ms 43 S, Picayune
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.95

Pure Country

2282 E Canal St, Picayune
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Picayune News Alert

Picayune News Alert

Picayune, MS
With Picayune News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

