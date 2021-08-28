Marion gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(MARION, IL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Marion area offering savings of $0.21 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 2709 Walton Way. Regular there was listed at $3.08 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at FS at 1501 E Deyoung St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Marion area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.14 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$--
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.55
$3.85
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.69
$3.26
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$3.27
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
