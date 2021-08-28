Marion gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(MARION, IL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Marion area offering savings of $0.21 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 2709 Walton Way. Regular there was listed at $3.08 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at FS at 1501 E Deyoung St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Marion area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.14 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 2709 Walton Way, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Casey's 505 S Court St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Huck's 908 S Court St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Valero 1801 W Main St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ --

Casey's 400 E Deyoung St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.26

Huck's 701 E Deyoung St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.27

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.