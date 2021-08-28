Cancel
Marion, IL

Marion gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Marion News Beat
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E7FV3_0bfkGlWk00

(MARION, IL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Marion area offering savings of $0.21 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 2709 Walton Way. Regular there was listed at $3.08 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at FS at 1501 E Deyoung St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Marion area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.14 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

2709 Walton Way, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$--
$3.39
$--

Casey's

505 S Court St, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Huck's

908 S Court St, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.29

Valero

1801 W Main St, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.55
$3.85
$--

Casey's

400 E Deyoung St, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.69
$3.26

Huck's

701 E Deyoung St, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$3.27

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Marion News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

