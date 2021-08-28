Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, IL

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Jacksonville

Posted by 
Jacksonville Bulletin
Jacksonville Bulletin
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W1xBq_0bfkGisZ00

(JACKSONVILLE, IL) According to Jacksonville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.33 per gallon on gas.

Fast Stop at 2003 W Morton Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.96 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 350 E Morton Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Jacksonville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.19 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Fast Stop

2003 W Morton Ave, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.16
$--
$3.19

Murphy USA

1951 W Morton Ave, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$3.33
$3.63
$3.05

Circle K

602 N Main St, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$3.07

Casey's

525 E Morton Ave, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.69
$3.08

Shell

841 W Morton Ave, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.79
$3.08

Casey's

901 W Walnut St, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.08

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Jacksonville Bulletin

Jacksonville Bulletin

Jacksonville, IL
139
Followers
383
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jacksonville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Jacksonville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Phillips 66
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy