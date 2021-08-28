Gas savings: The cheapest station in Jacksonville

(JACKSONVILLE, IL) According to Jacksonville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.33 per gallon on gas.

Fast Stop at 2003 W Morton Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.96 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 350 E Morton Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Jacksonville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.19 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Fast Stop 2003 W Morton Ave, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.16 $ -- $ 3.19

Murphy USA 1951 W Morton Ave, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 3.05

Circle K 602 N Main St, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.07

Casey's 525 E Morton Ave, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.08

Shell 841 W Morton Ave, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.08

Casey's 901 W Walnut St, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.08

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.