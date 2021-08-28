Gas savings: The cheapest station in Jacksonville
(JACKSONVILLE, IL) According to Jacksonville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.33 per gallon on gas.
Fast Stop at 2003 W Morton Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.96 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 350 E Morton Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Jacksonville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.19 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.16
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.16
$3.33
$3.63
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.69
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.79
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.08
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
