Americus gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.12 per gallon

(AMERICUS, GA) Gas prices vary across in the Americus area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon.

Murphy Express at 1698 E Lamar St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Danfair Express at 402 W Forsyth St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Americus area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy Express 1698 E Lamar St, Americus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ 2.98

Circle K 1101 Crawford St, Americus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Pure 540 Tripp St, Americus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Unbranded 1101 S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Americus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 1533 S Lee St, Americus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.13 $ 3.46 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.