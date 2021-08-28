Americus gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.12 per gallon
(AMERICUS, GA) Gas prices vary across in the Americus area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon.
Murphy Express at 1698 E Lamar St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Danfair Express at 402 W Forsyth St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Americus area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.85 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.13
$3.46
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0