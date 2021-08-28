Dickson gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(DICKSON, TN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Dickson area offering savings of $0.11 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 719 Us-70. Regular there was listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.82 at Exxon at 499 Tn-46 S, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Dickson area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 719 Us-70, Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.16 $ 3.61 $ --

Huck's 106 Tn-46, Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 2.99

Marathon 488 Tn-46 , Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ --

Speedway 474 Tn-46, Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 2.96

CITGO 2332 Tn-46 S, Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.