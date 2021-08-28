Dickson gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(DICKSON, TN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Dickson area offering savings of $0.11 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 719 Us-70. Regular there was listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.82 at Exxon at 499 Tn-46 S, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Dickson area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.78 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$3.16
$3.61
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.44
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.59
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.34
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
