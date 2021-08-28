Cancel
Dyersburg, TN

Save $0.24 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Dyersburg

Dyersburg Digest
Dyersburg Digest
 7 days ago
(DYERSBURG, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Dyersburg, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

Dodge's Store at 801 S Main Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at West End Market at 1890 Forrest St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Dyersburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Dodge's Store

801 S Main Ave, Dyersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.65
$2.95
$3.25
$2.89
card
card$2.71
$2.97
$3.27
$2.92

Casey's

1950 St John Ave, Dyersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.04
$3.14
$2.99

Murphy USA

2640 Lake Rd, Dyersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.01
$3.21
$--

Gatlins Grocery

1600 E Court St, Dyersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Kroger

2525 Lake Rd, Dyersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.99

BP

2701 Lake Rd, Dyersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Dyersburg Digest

Dyersburg Digest

Dyersburg, TN
