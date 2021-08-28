Save $0.24 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Dyersburg

(DYERSBURG, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Dyersburg, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

Dodge's Store at 801 S Main Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at West End Market at 1890 Forrest St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Dyersburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Dodge's Store 801 S Main Ave, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.71 $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 2.92

Casey's 1950 St John Ave, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.14 $ 2.99

Murphy USA 2640 Lake Rd, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.01 $ 3.21 $ --

Gatlins Grocery 1600 E Court St, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kroger 2525 Lake Rd, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

BP 2701 Lake Rd, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.