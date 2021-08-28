Gallup gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.20 per gallon

(GALLUP, NM) Depending on where you fill up in Gallup, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

U Save Truck Stop at 3405 W 66 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 671 Us-491, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Gallup area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

U Save Truck Stop 3405 W 66, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Duke City Fueling 1512 E Hwy 66, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.92 $ 3.06 $ -- $ 2.96 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 2.99

Pronto Express 2424 E Hwy 66, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.12 $ 3.32 $ 2.95

Speedway 2654 E Historic Hwy 66, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.17 $ 3.42 $ 2.99

Valero 2917 E Aztec Ave, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.13 $ 3.33 $ --

Speedway 3800A E 66Th, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 2.93 $ 3.43 $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.