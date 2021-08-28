Cancel
Gallup, NM

Gallup gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.20 per gallon

Gallup Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRKto_0bfkGeLf00

(GALLUP, NM) Depending on where you fill up in Gallup, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

U Save Truck Stop at 3405 W 66 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 671 Us-491, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Gallup area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

U Save Truck Stop

3405 W 66, Gallup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$--
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.09

Duke City Fueling

1512 E Hwy 66, Gallup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.92
$3.06
$--
$2.96
card
card$2.95
$3.09
$--
$2.99

Pronto Express

2424 E Hwy 66, Gallup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.12
$3.32
$2.95

Speedway

2654 E Historic Hwy 66, Gallup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.17
$3.42
$2.99

Valero

2917 E Aztec Ave, Gallup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.13
$3.33
$--

Speedway

3800A E 66Th, Gallup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$2.93
$3.43
$3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

