Gallup gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.20 per gallon
(GALLUP, NM) Depending on where you fill up in Gallup, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.
U Save Truck Stop at 3405 W 66 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 671 Us-491, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Gallup area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.96 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.92
$3.06
$--
$2.96
|card
card$2.95
$3.09
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.12
$3.32
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.17
$3.42
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.13
$3.33
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$2.93
$3.43
$3.05
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
