Save $0.25 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Wilmington

(WILMINGTON, NC) Gas prices vary across in the Wilmington area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 412 S College Road. Regular there was listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Shell at 906 N 23Rd St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.89.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 412 S College Road, Wilmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

Costco 5351 Gingerwood Dr, Wilmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

Murphy USA 1116 New Pointe Blvd, Leland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.05

Circle K 51 River Rd Se, Belville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.18 $ 3.54 $ 3.02

Go Gas 114 Village Rd Ne, Leland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 5221 Sigmon Rd, Wilmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.03

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.